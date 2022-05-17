Like some crypto with your Glazers? Kwik Trip getting Bitcoin ATMs

WISCONSIN (WBAY) - You can soon get cryptocurrency with your Glazers.

Kwik Trip has announced a partnership with Coinsource to put Bitcoin ATMs in more than 800 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa.

Coinsource describes itself as the leading Bitcoin ATM network in the United States. The company’s fee is 11 percent. Kwik Trip Rewards members will have access to lower rates.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Coinsource and facilitating simple access to Bitcoin for our customers. We understand Coinsource’s aim of providing the fastest, easiest and most secure way to buy and sell cryptocurrencies and how a key part of this is placing the Bitcoin ATMs in convenient and easily accessible locations. As an added benefit, we know our customers are getting the best deal since Coinsource has the lowest proven rates plus industry-leading compliance, which really sealed the deal,” said Dave Wagner, Controller of Kwik Trip.

You can buy and sell bitcoin with U.S. dollars.

Coinsource is based in Texas. It was founded in 2015.

