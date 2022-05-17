Your Photos
Man tells undercover detective she has ‘potential for prostitution,’ police say

Anthony Johnson, 32, was booked on a felony charge of promoting prostitution and bonded out.
By WMC staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A Tennessee man was arrested last week after he told an undercover detective she had “potential” to be a prostitute, according to an affidavit.

Anthony Johnson, 32, was arrested and charged with promoting prostitution Thursday.

Detectives with the Memphis vice and narcotics team were conducting an undercover operation when Johnson reportedly walked up to the undercover detective and said he wanted to “take her to Lamar where she could make some real money,” according to the affidavit.

Lamar Avenue is a street in downtown Memphis.

Investigators say he also offered to put her photos on a website advertising prostitution.

He was booked on a felony charge of promoting prostitution and bonded out.

