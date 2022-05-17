Your Photos
Mankato area awarded $2 million in state revitalization funds

View of the city center of Mankato, MN
View of the city center of Mankato, MN(KEYC News Now)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Greater Mankato Growth Foundation has been awarded $2 Million through the Department of Employment and Economic Development Main Street Economic Revitalization Program.

GMG says the $2 million will be utilized to promote development and redevelopment in three commercial corridors in Blue Earth County and Nicollet County, including the Mankato and North Mankato City Center, the US Hwy 60/169 corridor, and the US Hwy 14 corridor.

GMG’s Foundation will serve as the fiscal host of these funds, which will be sub-granted to business owners and developers within the three commercial corridors.

GMG says they will be working with Region Nine Development Commission, the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, the Minnesota Council of Churches, and HACER to design a formal application and award process that is accessible to all eligible recipients, with additional support to underserved populations.

