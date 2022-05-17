Minnesota State looks ahead to conference foe Augustana in NCAA Tournament

BRANDON, S.D. (KEYC) - The 19th-ranked Minnesota State baseball team took down the No. 11 Augustana Vikings 6-5 to be crowned the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Tournament champions on Sunday.

MSU senior catcher Ben Livorsi went 2-for-2 at the plate, including a home run and 3 RBI, to aid the Mavericks’ seventh all-time NSIC Tournament victory.

Next up, the (4) Mavericks and (5) Vikings will meet again in the opening round of the NCAA DII Central Region Tournament beginning May 19 in Warrensburg, Missouri.

