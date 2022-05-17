Your Photos
MN financial assistance program for pandemic-related housing hardships

Housing
Housing(MGN)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The HomeHelpMN program opens for applications starting Tuesday, May 17.

The program will help homeowners who have fallen behind on mortgage payments or other housing-related expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funds are being offered through Minnesota Housing, a finance agency that provides access to safe, decent, and affordable housing.

To be eligible, you must own a home in Minnesota and live in it as your primary residence, have experienced a financial hardship after January 2020, meet the income limit based on your county, and have past-due expenses in one or more expense categories covered by the program.

Applications are being accepted through June 17 at 5 p.m. for those who are eligible.

To learn more about the program and to apply, click here.

