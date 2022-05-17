Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Warren Lee Anderson

Warren Lee Anderson
Warren Lee Anderson(KTTC)
By Sarah Gannon
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As the race for Minnesota’s First congressional district draws closer, we are continuing to get to know each of the 17 candidates who remain in the running for the rest of the late Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s seat in Washington D.C.

You may recall his passing earlier this year.

The elected candidate would hold office for three months to fill the remainder of the term.

One of those candidates is Warren Lee Anderson of North Mankato.

“I think I’m the only fiscal conservative running in the democrats,” Anderson said. “Most of the others talk about all of the programs they want to have, which is great, but they don’t show any way of paying for anything.”

After spending nearly 50 years working in retail, Anderson is ready to devote his time fighting for the people of southern Minnesota.

“I’ve done about everything in retail you can imagine, from starting out as a bag boy all the way up to running a convenient store chain,” Anderson said. “I’ve been with the DFL, Farmer-Labor party, since 1972 and I supported McGovern then when I was a senior in high school.”

As someone who retired three years ago, Anderson understands first hand the importance of supporting social security.

“I would like to expand social security so we can put it on a firm financial setting so we’re not worried about eight years down the road that social security is going to have to be cut or they’re going to have to run more deficits,” Anderson said.

Anderson wants to strengthen gun legislation and he supports a woman’s right to have an abortion.

“We have the laws on the books, but we just have to enforce all of them. If someone is going to carry a gun, they need to be licensed for it,” Anderson said. “Other things are, the abortion issue. We shouldn’t have the government involved in saying what is legal and what isn’t when it comes to peoples health. That’s for the doctors and person involved to decide.”

Anderson says the people need a working man in office representing them in Washington.

“We need a working man, someone who’s worked his whole life, to try and get some of these things through,” Anderson said. “We’ve got enough politicians and lawyers in Washington now that don’t seem to get anything done.”

The primary election is on May 24th.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

Chad Honetschlager has officially filed his candidacy for the office of Nicollet County...
Chad Honetschlager announcing run for Nicollet County Sheriff
Handcuffs
Rochester man arrested at Walmart for flashing loaded gun
Jury selection is underway in the trial of a Minnesota man accused of walking into a medical...
Trial begins for MN man accused in fatal clinic shooting
View of the city center of Mankato, MN
Mankato area awarded $2 million in state revitalization funds