MnDOT planning new bike trail to connect Mankato and St. Peter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This effort has been going on since 2012 when The Department of Natural Resources wanted to tackle the trail.

MnDOT says the designing of the trail is well along, and they are now in the purchasing process.

Actual grading of the trail will happen in 2024-2025 and the paving portion will depend on funding.

MnDOT officials say paving will likely happen in sections when money becomes available.

The total cost of the trail could be around $8 million.

“At some point we have to cross the highway because the Minnesota River bridge has the trail on the West side. So, we are planning on crossing at Pearl Street which is a Chankaska Winery intersection. So, there will be an underpass there approximately a 14 by 14 Colbert that goes underneath the road and we are going to try to build that with this project,” MnDOT project manager Forrest Hasty said.

The trail will connect to the Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail parking lot, essentially making a trail from St. Peter all the way to Faribault.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.