Montgomery Police Department replaces tickets with vouchers for drivers with broken lights

The Montgomery police department is replacing tickets with vouchers for drivers who have broken lights.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Montgomery Police Department is replacing tickets with vouchers for drivers who have broken lights.

The officers who conduct traffic enforcement stops for the equipment violations which include; nonfunctional vehicle lights or turn signals, may now issue a voucher to replace the light bulbs at no expense to the owner.

It is all part of the Montgomery police department’s partnership with Lights On US.

Local auto shops N&G Auto Repair and Montgomery Auto Repair are also partnering with the program.

The voucher has a limit of $250.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

