Montgomery Police Department replaces tickets with vouchers for drivers with broken lights

MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Montgomery Police Department is replacing tickets with vouchers for drivers who have broken lights.

The officers who conduct traffic enforcement stops for the equipment violations which include; nonfunctional vehicle lights or turn signals, may now issue a voucher to replace the light bulbs at no expense to the owner.

It is all part of the Montgomery police department’s partnership with Lights On US.

Local auto shops N&G Auto Repair and Montgomery Auto Repair are also partnering with the program.

The voucher has a limit of $250.

