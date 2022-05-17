Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

PHOTOS: Woman arrested after fleeing from police, driving through wet concrete

Concrete damage
Concrete damage(Don Regus)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester woman was arrested Monday after driving through wet concrete in an attempt to flee from police.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), a 53-year-old woman was using a bullhorn to yell at people from her car causing multiple people to call in and report her.

Police attempted to pull the woman over for erratic driving when she started to flee.

RPD said the woman went through barricades near north Broadway in attempt to escape police and drove through 150 feet of freshly poured concrete.

Concrete damage
Concrete damage(Don Regus)

The woman was arrested and taken to St. Marys for a mental health evaluation.

The contractor of the project reported roughly $30-40,000 in damages.

Concrete damage
Concrete damage(Don Regus)

The woman faces two counts of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, one count of 1st-degree damage of property and one count of driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

Actual grading of the trail will happen in 2024-2025 and the paving portion will depend on...
MnDOT planning new bike trail to connect Mankato and St. Peter
Mavericks square off against Augustana this Thursday.
Timely hitting, strong pitching key for MSU in upcoming NCAA Tournament
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
In the recent USDA Minnesota Ag News - Crop Progress Report; corn planting reached 35% complete...
Historic April weather getting in the way of planting season