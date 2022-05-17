A pleasant Wednesday, severe storms possible Thursday

A wide variety of spring weather is in our forecast for the next couple of days. Wednesday will be a very nice day with lots of sunshine, temps in the mid 70s and just a light breeze. Thursday will bring warmer temps and a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. Friday and the weekend will be dry and much cooler.

The rest of today will be cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. While there will be some thunder and lightning, the risk of severe weather is very low. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into this evening, gradually ending late tonight. Wednesday is going to be one of the nicest days of the week. There will be plenty of sunshine and just a light breeze with highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday will be warmer and more humid with scattered afternoon and nighttime thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe late Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Supercell thunderstorms with the potential to produce large hail, damaging straight-line wind gusts and tornadoes will be possible. Be weather aware on Thursday. Check the weather, check it often and be sure to have a way to get timely severe weather warnings and alerts.

Storms will end late Thursday night into early Friday morning, leading us into a dry, much cooler weekend. Friday will be breezy with high temps in the low 60s. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs only reaching the mid-50s. Sunday will be slightly warmer with plenty of sunshine and high temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. We will gradually warm back into the 70s by mid-to-late next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.