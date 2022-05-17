Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

A pleasant Wednesday, severe storms possible Thursday

KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 1122
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 1122
By Shawn Cable
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A wide variety of spring weather is in our forecast for the next couple of days.  Wednesday will be a very nice day with lots of sunshine, temps in the mid 70s and just a light breeze. Thursday will bring warmer temps and a chance of strong  to severe thunderstorms. Friday and the weekend will be dry and much cooler.

The rest of today will be cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. While there will be some thunder and lightning, the risk of severe weather is very low.  Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into this evening, gradually ending late tonight. Wednesday is going to be one of the nicest days of the week. There will be plenty of sunshine and just a light breeze with highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday will be warmer and more humid with scattered afternoon and nighttime thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe late Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Supercell thunderstorms with the potential to produce large hail, damaging straight-line wind gusts and tornadoes will be possible. Be weather aware on Thursday. Check the weather, check it often and be sure to have a way to get timely severe weather warnings and alerts.

Storms will end late Thursday night into early Friday morning, leading us into a dry, much cooler weekend. Friday will be breezy with high temps in the low 60s. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs only reaching the mid-50s. Sunday will be slightly warmer with plenty of sunshine and high temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. We will gradually warm back into the 70s by mid-to-late next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

Showers, thunderstorms possible today with up to half an inch of rain possible for some areas.
Unsettled weather, below average temperatures return
KEYC Weather
A wide variety of spring weather
KEYC Weather
KEYC Monday Evening Weather Update
Cooler temperatures and unsettled weather return this week with a weak cold front today, a...
Cooler temperatures, unsettled weather returns this week