Proctor teen pleaded guilty to sexual assault

PROCTOR, MN -- A Proctor teen has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting his football teammate after a practice in September.

Tuesday’s hearing in St. Louis County Court was an adult certification hearing.

The now 18-year-old’s case will say in juvenile court, based on an agreement made between the two parties.

His next court date is scheduled for Monday, June 20.

According to court documents, the suspect, who was 17 at the time of the incident, sexually penetrated a 15-year-old teammate with a plunger.

The incident happened after the team’s practice on September 7 outside the Proctor High School football locker room.

Other people apparently held down the victim during the abuse. The victim apparently tried to run away.

According to court documents, the suspect apparently said after the incident “I did it ... I bet you guys didn’t think I was going to do it.”

Although the incident happened within view of a security camera, court documents indicate the camera was not working at the time.

The incident was reported to Proctor Police a few days after it happened.

They spent weeks investigating, before turning their findings over to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office in October to consider charges.

No additional charges are being filed against other individuals at this time.

