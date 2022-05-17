Rochester man arrested at Walmart for flashing loaded gun

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One man was arrested Monday night for carrying a loaded gun without a permit.

According to Rochester Police Department, at 8:21 p.m. officers responded to a call from Walmart North to a group of teenagers making a video and one person flashing a gun.

Authorities said the group did not threaten anyone or fire the gun.

Officers arrived when the group of teens were leaving the store and identified the individual with the gun.

They arrested an 18-year-old Rochester man for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. He was ticketed and later released.

The other teenagers were not arrested.

Authorities said the teens were making a Tik Tok video while flashing the gun.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.