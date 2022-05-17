Unsettled weather, below average temperatures return

Following a wonderful weekend with sunshine and pleasant temperatures, an unsettled weather pattern will move into the area bringing a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms, and a chance for severe weather on Thursday.

Showers moved into the area through the early morning hours on Tuesday, keeping temperatures on the cooler side through the morning hours. Temperatures will eventually rise into the mid-60s by the afternoon hours as showers continue with a few thunderstorms possible. A warm front is projected to swoop through the area this afternoon into the early evening hours. This will lead to warmer temperatures for tomorrow and Thursday. By 11 pm tonight, projected rain totals will teeter between a tenth of an inch and a quarter of an inch, with some areas possibly seeing up to a half an inch depending on where the heavier showers move through.

Showers and thunderstorms will clear out overnight into Wednesday. Frontal systems will move on and/or dissipate by Wednesday leaving behind pleasant temperatures in the mid-70s by the afternoon hours with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Clouds will return through the late evening and overnight hours as we head into Thursday.

Thursday will continue to be on the warm side with highs around the 80-degree mark as clouds take over. A strong cold front is forecasted to move through Minnesota on Thursday. This will not only bring showers and thunderstorms but a good chance for some strong to severe storms as well. The storms will be firing up along and ahead of the cold front as it moves through the region. This cold front will also drop temperatures to below average heading into the weekend and next week.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue into Friday morning and early afternoon as temperatures remain cool with highs in the low 60s by Friday afternoon.

Highs will dip into the mid-50s by Saturday afternoon before rising back into the 60s for next week as a few more rounds of showers and thunderstorms return to the area throughout next week. Highs will gradually rise into the upper 60s and possibly low 70s by the end of next week into next weekend.

