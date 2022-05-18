Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Arnolds Park Amusement Park to open Saturday

Entrance to Arnolds Park Amusement Park.
Entrance to Arnolds Park Amusement Park.(KTIV)
By KUOO Radio
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KTIV) - The season is about to get underway at Arnolds Park Amusement Park.

According to our news partner KUOO Radio, the park will open for the season Saturday, May 21, at 10 a.m.

The park’s CEO, Jon Pausley, says several renovations are still underway, but the work on Lake Street is nearly complete.

“The gates should be coming down this week and people will be able to come down there with the pedestrian walkway,” said Pausley. “Harmony Park has still got a little bit of work to do on it, but by Memorial Day, we are going to be fully up and running, and we can’t wait to get everybody down there to see all the beautification and updates that have taken place.”

Pausley went on to say the new stage at Preservation Plaza will not be complete by their first concert of the season on June 11. For that concert, the park will still have a temporary stage set up. By June 18, Pausley says they’ll have a concert on the new stage.

“We just announced a big show with Jake Owen, that will be the first country act on the stage. It won’t be fully completed, but we’re going to use it yet, so we’re looking forward to having him and really kicking off the season with some great shows,” said Pausley.

The Queen II will be running during the opening weekend as well.

More details about the park can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

With having 35 available beds that were occupied every single night, and the longest weight...
Connections Shelter seeing uptick in homelessness in the area
The Lund Center is Phase II in their Phase III plan in updating their buildings and environment
Gustavus Adolphus College celebrating recent opening of Lund Center
FILE - This booking photo of Jordan David Lindeman was taken in 2021 and provided by the Le...
Le Sueur County authorities ask for public’s help locating man wanted on 2 felony charges
Two kayakers in Renville County have uncovered human remains dating back to before the Common...
Authorities uncover nearly 8,000-year-old remains in Renville County
The Seven Mile Creek Park closes one of its roads due to flooding in Nicollet County.
Seven Mile Creek Park road closed