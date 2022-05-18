Arnolds Park Amusement Park to open Saturday

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KTIV) - The season is about to get underway at Arnolds Park Amusement Park.

According to our news partner KUOO Radio, the park will open for the season Saturday, May 21, at 10 a.m.

The park’s CEO, Jon Pausley, says several renovations are still underway, but the work on Lake Street is nearly complete.

“The gates should be coming down this week and people will be able to come down there with the pedestrian walkway,” said Pausley. “Harmony Park has still got a little bit of work to do on it, but by Memorial Day, we are going to be fully up and running, and we can’t wait to get everybody down there to see all the beautification and updates that have taken place.”

Pausley went on to say the new stage at Preservation Plaza will not be complete by their first concert of the season on June 11. For that concert, the park will still have a temporary stage set up. By June 18, Pausley says they’ll have a concert on the new stage.

“We just announced a big show with Jake Owen, that will be the first country act on the stage. It won’t be fully completed, but we’re going to use it yet, so we’re looking forward to having him and really kicking off the season with some great shows,” said Pausley.

The Queen II will be running during the opening weekend as well.

More details about the park can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.