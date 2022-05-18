Augustana is now a member of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As we talked about last night, the Augustana Hockey program will start in 2023 with the luxury of being in a conference.

It became official today that the Vikings new prgram will be part of the CCHA along with Mankato, Bemidji State and St. Thomas. The Mavericks lost in the Frozen Four championship game this year. We had SF native Walker Duehr on Calling All Sports today. He played for the Mavericks and signed with the Calgary Flames... He’s excited for Augie and so is the new coach Garrett Raboin. ”To have a home, know where you’re going to play, know the path forward and to be in the CCHA that’s so exciting. We’re going to have the regional rivalries. We’re a part of a league that has so many great universities already in it and it’s operating at a high level,” says the new head coach.

Athletic Director Josh Morton says, ”I think when you look at it there’s two other NSIC schools in the league, 3 teams from Minnesota and then building some new rivalries in the state of Michigan and Ohio. I think it’s a great fit for us both academically and then when it comes to hockey too.”>

Ground has been broken for the new rink on campus, coach is hired and now they have a conference. I’d say things are looking good for Division One hockey at Augustana in about 18 months.

Here are the 9 teams in the CCHA

1. Augustana

2. MSU-Mankato

3. Bemidji State

4. St. Thomas

5. Michigan Tech

6. Northern Michigan

7. Ferris State

8. Lake Superior

9. Bowling Green

