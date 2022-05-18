Your Photos
Authorities uncover nearly 8,000-year-old remains in Renville County

Two kayakers in Renville County have uncovered human remains dating back to before the Common Era (BCE).(FB: Renville County Sheriff's Office)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Two kayakers in Renville County have uncovered human remains dating back to before the Common Era (BCE).

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says it sent skull fragments found by the kayakers last September to the Midwest Medical Examiner, who determined they were human.

The bones were then sent to the FBI who learned the human, believed to be a young adult male, suffered blunt force trauma.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Carbon-14 dating led analysts to believe the young male to have been alive between 5,500 and 6,000 BCE.

The remains are thought to be nearly 8,000 years old.

