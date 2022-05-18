Below average temperatures return following strong cold front Thursday

A strong cold front is projected to move through the area on Thursday which could bring strong to severe storms, as well as drop temperatures to below average for this weekend and most of next week.

Thankfully today will be the “calm before the storm” as we are looking at a mix of sunshine with some cloud coverage, temperatures rising into the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon hours. A weak cold front may move through the area this afternoon which could lead to some isolated showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two in the area between 5 pm and 8 pm this evening. The chance for an isolated shower and/or thunderstorm is about 20%. Once they clear out of the area, quiet conditions with partly cloudy skies continue into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low 50s by tomorrow morning.

Cloudy skies will take over throughout the morning hours tomorrow ahead of a strong cold front projected to move through Minnesota tomorrow afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to fire up ahead and along the cold front as it moves west to east through the region. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong and/or severe. All modes of severe weather are possible: large hail, damaging winds, and a couple of tornadoes possible. The primary threat will be through the early evening hours into the late night/overnight hours as the storms move into Wisconsin. Temperatures tomorrow will be the warmest of the week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, humidity may also make a return as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico region is pulled north into the area. Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the night tomorrow into Friday as temperatures dip into the low 50s by Friday morning.

The strong cold front tomorrow isn’t just projected to bring a chance for severe weather, but a drop in temperatures as well. Below-average temperatures are expected for the weekend and next week following the passage of the cold front. They will range from the mid-50s to the low-60s through the weekend. Highs next week will start in the low to mid-60s before rising back into the low 70s by the end of next week.

Showers may continue into Friday morning before clearing out of the area, leaving behind cloudy skies on Friday. Sunshine may make a return with partly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday. Conditions will be relatively dry with a slim isolated shower chance on Saturday evening.

Next week will start off on the rainy side with showers and possible thunderstorms on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday night. Dry conditions return to the area by the end of next week with temperatures slowly rising back into the low 70s by next Friday.

