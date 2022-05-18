Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Bemidji Police still searching for girl reported missing in October

Nevaeh Kingbird
Nevaeh Kingbird(Bemidji Police Department)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search continues for a Bemidji girl who’s been missing since October.

Bemidji Police say Nevaeh Kingbird has been missing since October 22, 2021. Police say she was last seen wearing ether a black zip up hoody or a red sweatshirt, blue skinny jeans, a white t-shirt or tank top, and black and red Nike sandals. They’re also asking the public to check outbuildings or other places someone may seek shelter.

If you have any information on her disappearance, call the police at 218-333-9111. The Bemidji Police Department asks that you only share official posts from their Facebook page.

If you have information about this crime you can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, by calling the toll free phone number 1-800-222-TIPS [8477]; or by using the P3 Tip Submit app installable on all smartphones. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000. To eligible for the reward the tip must be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

With having 35 available beds that were occupied every single night, and the longest weight...
Connections Shelter seeing uptick in homelessness in the area
The Lund Center is Phase II in their Phase III plan in updating their buildings and environment
Gustavus Adolphus College celebrating recent opening of Lund Center
FILE - This booking photo of Jordan David Lindeman was taken in 2021 and provided by the Le...
Le Sueur County authorities ask for public’s help locating man wanted on 2 felony charges
Two kayakers in Renville County have uncovered human remains dating back to before the Common...
Authorities uncover nearly 8,000-year-old remains in Renville County
The Seven Mile Creek Park closes one of its roads due to flooding in Nicollet County.
Seven Mile Creek Park road closed