Blue Earth County Special Election voting hours extended

Voters can now vote in the extended election hours this Saturday, May 21. Absentee and return...
Voters can now vote in the extended election hours this Saturday, May 21. Absentee and return mailed ballots can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Blue Earth County Elections Office.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County is expanding its opportunities to vote in the upcoming special election primary for the vacant First Congressional District seat.

Voters can now vote in the extended election hours this Saturday, May 21.

Absentee and return mailed ballots can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Blue Earth County Elections Office.

The special primary election will determine who will go onto run in an Aug. 9 General Election.

The winner of the August vote will serve the remainder of late Republican Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s term, which ends this election cycle.

May 24 is the final day to vote in the special primary.

