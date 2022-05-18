Your Photos
Brad Finstad campaigns in Mankato

Minnesota First Congressional District hopeful Brad Finstad visited Mankato Tuesday.
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:54 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota First Congressional District hopeful Brad Finstad visited Mankato Tuesday.

Finstad is making visits throughout the district on the campaign trail. His latest stop was with supporters at Sibley Park Tuesday afternoon.

The Republican says his legislative priorities include infrastructure improvements, public safety and health care, and high-speed internet access in rural areas.

“We all come to this race with our own background, our own story, and I am just happy that my family has been from Minnesota for generations,” Finstad said. “Our story is so similar to folks that we are meeting all over southern Minnesota, so I feel good about it.”

Finstad and others are running for the special election to fill the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s seat.

The primary voting takes place May 24, and the general election will be on Aug. 9.

