Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Student puts 14-year-old classmate in chokehold at school

Caught on Camera: A teen was put in a chokehold by a classmate at a Texas school. (SOURCE: WFAA)
By Malini Basu
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPELL, Texas (WFAA) – The parents of a teen assaulted at a Texas school say the school hasn’t done enough to address the incident which was caught on camera.

The students you see in this video are North Coppell Middle School students.

The 14-year old who was assaulted said he was sitting in the cafeteria where he normally sits and he was held in a chokehold while everyone watched.

His mother, Sonijka Kukreja, said she was left helpless.

“It’s heartbreaking, I cried. I couldn’t sleep,” she said. “His neck could’ve snapped, I wouldn’t have my son.”

Kukreja said the school’s officials weren’t transparent.

“They told us this is an altercation versus what you saw in the video,” she said.

The school superintendent, Dr. Brad Hunt, said there is an ongoing investigation, and that he can only say so much due to student privacy laws and can’t talk about how the student will be disciplined.

“We adhere to the state’s anti-bullying laws in our investigations, as well as work with our school resource officers and local police departments when necessary,” Hunt wrote in a letter sent to parents. “This process deserves the necessary time it takes to be thorough and accurate for all parties involved.”

Attorney Marwa Elbially said the student who assaulted the 14-year-old only received one day of punishment.

“He could’ve potentially paralyzed or, God forbid, have killed him,” Elbially said. “No real action is taken against that kid.”

Kukreja is demanding school officials to do more so the children are safe in school.

“We trusted you with our kids,” she said of the school. “You’ve not done your job, you failed us.”

Copyright 2022 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant
Actual grading of the trail will happen in 2024-2025 and the paving portion will depend on...
MnDOT planning new bike trail to connect Mankato, St. Peter
Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina hold key races
MnDOT planning new bike trail to connect Mankato, St. Peter