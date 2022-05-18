Connections Shelter seeing uptick in homelessness in the area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Connections Shelter has closed their doors for another season.

“This season was the most difficult season that we have had yet,” co-director of Connections Shelter Collette Broady Grund said.

Connections Shelter battled through COVID cases, increasing requests for shelter space among other issues. All of which burdens the availability for the people who need it the most in Mankato.

“Tense I would say throughout the whole season and just more complexity to the people that we were seeing and the situations that we were dealing with,” co-director of Connections Shelter Erica Koser explained.

With having 35 available beds that were occupied every single night, and the longest weight list in shelter history.

Connections Shelter pastors and co-directors Erica Koser and Collette Broady Grund attribute the alarming increase to Minnesota’s Eviction Moratorium being lifted earlier this year.

The lack of space is causing issues for other parts of the city, according to the pastors.

“The Cherry Street Bus Station is a huge problem right now because it is one of the only warm sheltered places year round,” Broady Grund stated.

Koser and Broady Grund say they are limited in what they offer the residents of southern Minnesota with their overnight shelter. Which included a hot dinner, cold breakfast and a warm bed to sleep on.

The duo stresses the importance of a year round shelter especially with their demand growing year in and year out.

“Homelessness doesn’t end in the summer, it doesn’t take a vacation. So, we need to be able to provide that as a community,” Koser remarked.

“Homelessness is a solvable problem, but it takes significant investment and we often think that we can’t afford that, but the reality is that we are paying for this one way or the other,” Broady Grund said.

Koser adds that even though they are closing the doors on one of the most stressful season they have had, that doesn’t mean that the people who fill up their shelter from October until May aren’t on their minds at all times.

“To know that we have people that are leaving the safe space and are ending up back outside or families going into precarious situations.”

