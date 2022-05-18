Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd’s death

KEYC Breaking News
KEYC Breaking News
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A former Minneapolis police officer has pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

As part of Wednesday’s plea deal, Thomas Lane will have a count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder dismissed. Lane, along with J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, has already been convicted on federal counts of violating the civil rights of Floyd.

Their former colleague, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of murder last year and pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights violation. Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison in the state case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

FILE - The city of Fort Wayne has agreed to pay $100,000 to settle a lawsuit with 12 people who...
Fort Wayne pays $100K to settle lawsuit with 12 protesters
FILE - The federal government will soon return nearly 12,000 acres of land in northern...
Land taken from Leech Lake decades ago soon to be returned
FILE - Minneapolis has agreed to pay $1.5 million to Jaleel Stallings, 29, who said police used...
Minnesota to pay $1.5M to man arrested during Floyd protest
FILE - SAGE, Minnesota’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program, is partnering with the...
KEYC, SAGE and American Cancer Society to hold screening phone bank