Fort Wayne pays $100K to settle lawsuit with 12 protesters

FILE - The city of Fort Wayne has agreed to pay $100,000 to settle a lawsuit with 12 people who claimed their constitutional rights were violated during protests two years ago.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (KEYC) - The city of Fort Wayne has agreed to pay $100,000 to settle a lawsuit with 12 people who claimed their constitutional rights were violated during protests two years ago.

The city provided details of the settlement to The Journal Gazette after the newspaper requested the information under the Freedom of Information Act. The newspaper reported the deal Tuesday.

The city reached the settlement with the protesters and the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, which represented them.

The protesters alleged Fort Wayne police used tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse demonstrators in 2020 following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

