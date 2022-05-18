Your Photos
Gustavus Adolphus College celebrating recent opening of Lund Center

The Lund Center is Phase II in their Phase III plan in updating their buildings and environment
The Lund Center is Phase II in their Phase III plan in updating their buildings and environment
The Lund Center is Phase II in their Phase III plan in updating their buildings and environment(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The 72,000 square feet facility is filled with state of the art health and wellness opportunities.

Like a brand new weight room, cardio machines, TRX room and student lounge among other amenities.

The new weight training facility is five times the size of the previous space.

The Lund Center is Phase II in their Phase III plan in updating their buildings and environment.

Collectively, the plan will cost $225 million, which is already proving to beneficial.

“‘It’s been exciting to see so many come over here and train. Just being apart of the student lounge over here, it’s ironic that a lot of them have said they have never been over here to train because they were intimidating to come into this spaces,” athletic director of Gustavus Adolphus College Tom Brown said.

Gustavus Adolphus College is also building a new indoor field house and then adding to the outdoor track.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

