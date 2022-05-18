Your Photos
Hwy 19 closure extended two weeks for more extensive repairs

By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists are going to have to wait a couple of weeks longer for a Highway 19 road closure to open back up.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the detour for Hwy 19 from Winthrop to Gibbon will be in place approximately two weeks longer due to some necessary extensive repairs.

MnDOT crews diverted water away from the damaged area last week to make emergency repairs.

Based on the discovery of more damage to a culvert, it was determined that more extensive repairs were necessary, including the removal of pavement.

Traffic will continue to be detoured to Hwy 15, and Sibley County Roads 25 and 22.

