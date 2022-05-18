Your Photos
KEYC, SAGE and American Cancer Society to hold screening phone bank

By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Early screenings are among the best defenses against cancer and KEYC News Now is partnering with the Minnesota Department of Health to connect you with experts and set up an appointment.

During this evening’s KEYC newscasts, get connected with area clinics to schedule mammograms and Pap tests.

SAGE, Minnesota’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program, is partnering with the American Cancer Society and Mankato clinics to answer phone calls live on air during the five, six, nine and ten o’clock news on KEYC News Now.

You could even get a $20 screening bonus!

The number to call tonight is 1-888-643-2584.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

