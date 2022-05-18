Your Photos
Le Sueur County authorities ask for public’s help locating man wanted on 2 felony charges

FILE - This booking photo of Jordan David Lindeman was taken in 2021 and provided by the Le...
FILE - This booking photo of Jordan David Lindeman was taken in 2021 and provided by the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Brett Mason reported Wednesday, May 18, 2022, that a formal complaint and warrant were issued for the apprehension of 24-year-old Jordan David Lindeman, who has no permanent address. Lindeman is wanted on third-degree burglary and a theft offense, both of which are felony-level offenses. Anyone with additional information about this incident or knows the whereabouts of Lindeman is asked to call the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 357-4440 and ask to speak with an investigator.(Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office filed charges against a man who reportedly broke into an Elysian construction company’s building and stole around $23,000 in company assets.

Henninger Construction in Elysian was reportedly broken into on Dec. 27, 2020, by three subjects who stole approximately $23,000 in tools, equipment, and a 2002 Ford Excursion that was later recovered in rural Dodge County.

Sheriff Brett Mason reported Wednesday that a formal complaint and warrant were issued for the apprehension of 24-year-old Jordan David Lindeman, who has no permanent address. Lindeman is wanted on third-degree burglary and a theft offense, both of which are felony-level offenses.

Evidence collected at the scene and from the recovered vehicle aided the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office in identifying Lindeman as one of the suspects in the case.

Anyone with additional information about this incident or knows the whereabouts of Lindeman is asked to call the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 357-4440 and ask to speak with an investigator.

