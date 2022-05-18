Man arrested after police pursuit in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man is arrested after police say he stole a vehicle and led them on a chase in Garden City.

Blue Earth County deputies responded after a man reported another individual had driven away in his car.

Once deputies found the vehicle on 169, they attempted a traffic stop, but officials say the vehicle sped up. The chase continued into Faribault County with speeds up to 75 mph.

The pursuit ended about a mile north of Winnebago.

The suspect, Philip Gregory Johnson, 34, from South St. Paul, is being held in Blue Earth County Jail on charges of motor vehicle theft and fleeing police.

