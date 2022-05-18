Your Photos
Man charged with shooting Linn County sheriff’s deputy wants trial delayed

This photo released by the Linn County (Iowa) Sheriff's Office shows Stanley Donahue of...
This photo released by the Linn County (Iowa) Sheriff's Office shows Stanley Donahue of Chicago. Authorities in Iowa released the photo Monday, June 21, 2021, as they searched for him in connection with a shooting the day before that wounded a sheriff's deputy. Linn County, Iowa Sheriff Brian Gardner called on Donahue to surrender to law enforcement authorities after the shooting at a gas station in Coggon, Iowa, which left the deputy in stable condition with serious injuries.(Linn County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man charged with shooting a Linn County sheriff’s deputy while robbing a Casey’s gas station wants the trial pushed back.

Stanley Donahue is charged with attempted murder and robbery.

His trial was set for July, but he’s now waived his right to a speedy trial.

Police said Donahue shot Deputy William Halverson, robbed the Coggon gas station, and then ran from police in June last year.

The defense also motioned to suppress some evidence. They claim the Casey’s cashier who was there during the robbery may have misidentified Donahue during a police lineup.

The state has not responded.

In December 2021, a judge denied a change of venue request.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

