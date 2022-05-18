Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mayo Clinic weighs in on anxiety and depression among teens

Mayo Clinic weighs in on anxiety and depression in teens
By Darian Leddy
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As teens deal with transitioning between online and in-person learning and other pandemic challenges, anxiety and depression among young people is getting worse.

A recent report with U.S. Preventive Services Task Force says kids ages eight to 18 should routinely be screened for anxiety.

Experts say being in a community and having a social network is important for children’s and teen’s development, so they are not surprised at the rise of mental health issues amid lockdowns and restrictions.

Dr. Marcie Billings, a pediatrician with the Mayo Clinic says your child will most likely not come right out and tell you that they have depression or anxiety, which makes it that much more important to know the signs of these mental health issues.

“We’re seeing things like fatigue, we’re seeing things like academic challenges, anxiety, depressed mood obviously, sleep disturbance, eating concerns. Just parents feeling concern that their child is not participating or not being as socially engaged,” Dr. Billings said.

Tuesday, Olmsted County announced it is distributing nearly $1 million to mental health services to schools and other services to expand mental health resources in the area.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

A 2020 Sample Ballot from O'Brien County, Iowa.
Early voting begins May 18 for Iowa’s June 7 primary
Arnolds Park Amusement Park to open Saturday
Siouxland schools ‘making a difference’ spend day at Arnolds Park Amusement Park
Mayo Clinic weighs in on anxiety and depression in teens, Darian Leddy reports
The white Minnesota capitol building in St. Paul, Minn.
State lawmakers work to expand K-12 Education Tax Credit eligibility