Minnesota to pay $1.5M to man arrested during Floyd protest

FILE - Minneapolis has agreed to pay $1.5 million to Jaleel Stallings, 29, who said police used...
FILE - Minneapolis has agreed to pay $1.5 million to Jaleel Stallings, 29, who said police used excessive force when he was arrested during the protests that followed George Floyd’s death in 2020.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minneapolis has agreed to pay $1.5 million to a man who said police used excessive force when he was arrested during the protests that followed George Floyd’s death in 2020.

Jaleel Stallings also alleged in his federal lawsuit that several of his constitutional rights were violated.

The judgment accepted by the 29-year-old Stallings states that the city and police do not admit liability and deny the validity of his claims.

The Star Tribune reports that Stallings, of St. Paul, says the judgment “validates the harm” he faced but he doesn’t feel he received “justice and accountability.”

A city attorney says the resolution allows “all parties to move forward.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

