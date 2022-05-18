Your Photos
Music festival to come to St. Peter

A local group is bringing a music festival to St. Peter this summer.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A local group is bringing a music festival to St. Peter this summer.

The Minnesota Original Music Festival will feature musical artists from around the state, with an emphasis on original music.

The festival will be a week-long event, with workshops and individual performances throughout the week, and all-day music performances on Saturday and Sunday.

Organizers said that the goal of the event is to bring Minnesota musicians together in a place with a rich history of arts.

”We thought this would be a good place to, for musicians, particularly in southern Minnesota to gather, but we also are envisioning this to be a larger event and have it statewide as well,” project manager Eli Hoehn said.

The festival will take place July 18-24 and all events will be free to enter.

