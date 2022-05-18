Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

New Michael Jackson album expected to drop this fall

Sony Music and the estate of Michael Jackson announced the release of “Thriller 40.”
Sony Music and the estate of Michael Jackson announced the release of “Thriller 40.”(Casta03 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Michael Jackson fans will be thrilled to learn a new album with new music is coming out this fall in honor of the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s classic “Thriller” album – the biggest selling album of all time.

Sony Music and the estate of Michael Jackson announced the release of “Thriller 40.”

The anniversary edition will include a double CD set.

The first CD will have original album hits like “Beat It,” “Thriller” and “Billie Jean.” The second CD will include some of Jackson’s never-released tracks.

The new album is due out on November 18.

Walmart will be selling an exclusive version of the original “Thriller” album with an alternate 40th anniversary cover.

Target will sell an exclusive version of the original album with a commemorative “Thriller 40″ vinyl slip mat.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

Chandler Jones, 26, from Baltimore County, who will graduate this spring from the University...
With Roe in doubt, some fear tech surveillance of pregnancy
The Mexican Pizza will return to the Taco Bell menu on Thursday.
Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza is finally back
Some mothers are donating extra breast milk to other mothers in need during formula shortage....
Moms donate breast milk amid formula shortage
Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters who have...
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ will release this fall, just in time for Halloween
Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
Moms seeking formula tire of those who say, just breastfeed