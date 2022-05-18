Your Photos
Seven Mile Creek Park road closed

The park was flooded early in the spring and hasn’t recovered since.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Seven Mile Creek Park has closed one of its roads due to flooding in Nicollet County.

Just off of Highway 169, floods from the Minnesota River close the east-side road of the Seven Mile Creek Park. The spot is popular for boating on the Minnesota River and equestrian parking.

According to our KEYC Weather Department, there is an active flood warning for Nicollet County, as well as Blue Earth, Brown, Redwood, and Renville counties.

For more information, head to our website, KEYC.com.

