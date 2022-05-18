Severe storms Thursday, a much cooler weekend ahead

After a really nice Wednesday, we are monitoring the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. Large hail, damaging straight line wind gusts and even a tornado or two will be possible. After that we are going to dry out and cool down considerably. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will bring plenty of sunshine, but high temps will only reach the 50s to low 60s.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny and mild with temps in the mid to upper 70s. Pleasant weather will continue into this evening; however, there is a slight chance of an isolated shower or thundershower somewhere across southern Minnesota later this afternoon into this evening. The best chance of thunderstorms today will actually be to our north. A couple of stronger storms are possible across east-central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Tonight will be mostly clear with temps dropping into the low 50s by daybreak Thursday.

A stronger system will move in tomorrow, bringing a slight chance of scattered thundershowers in the morning and the potential for more widespread strong to severe thunderstorms late tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night. Our biggest threat will be damaging straight line wind gusts and large hail, but there could also be an isolated tornado or two. Be weather aware tomorrow and be sure to have a way to get timely warnings and alerts.

After storms move out late Thursday night, we will transition to a dry and much cooler weather pattern for the weekend. Saturday will be our coolest day of the week with highs only reaching the mid 50s. Temperatures will climb and scattered thunderstorm chances will return as we head into next week.

