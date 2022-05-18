Southern Minnesota families navigate baby formula shortage

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The baby formula shortage has forced parents across the U.S. to come up with different ways to get their hands on some formula.

“There are certain things moms are kind of shameless about, as far as asking for help,” said Stephanie Fischer, a mom from Mankato. “No one likes to ask for help, but when it comes to wondering if your baby is going to have food, I am completely shameless about that, I am going to put it out there, like ‘help.’”

Fischer is a mom of three who has been using the power of social media to obtain cans of formula for her twins. She has been trying to get enough formula to feed her babies until they turn 1.

She’s even asking a friend from across the Canadian border to ship her a few cans.

“Strategic planning just to get your formula. It used to just be a weekly trip to Target, and now it has become, you know, friends and family, random acquaintances in Canada. It is just kind of weird to have to scrounge like this just to feed your babies,” Fischer said.

Dairy milk isn’t typically recommended for babies under 1-year-old, but as an option, the American Academy of Pediatrics says whole cow’s milk will work for babies over 6 months, only until parents find formula and if the child does not need a special formula.

However, parents should still limit intake to 24 ounces per day.

“You can’t replace store-bought formula, you can’t make it yourself. It is just not the same formula, the nutrition is not the same,” explained Dr. Katie Thompson, a family medicine physician at the Mankato Clinic.

The AAP says even though cow’s milk isn’t ideal, it is better than diluting the formula or trying to make it at home.

“If you give your baby extra water or water down the formula, that could cause an imbalance in your baby’s system, and it could cause a lot of problems,” Thompson said.

The shortage can be traced back to the beginning of the year, when a recall and plant shutdown by Abbott Nutrition added to the ongoing supply chain issues among formula makers.

This week, U.S. officials announced a deal with Abbott that paves the way to restart production at that facility.

President Biden’s administration has also announced more imports of baby formula from overseas.

The federal government launched a website Friday with resources for families struggling to find baby formula amid the national shortage.

The Department of Health and Human Services site HHS.gov/formula features information including manufacturer hotlines, community resources and other guidance. It also has a link for WIC-eligible families to reach out to a local office for assistance.

