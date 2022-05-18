Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Thousands of dollars worth of copper wiring stolen

(Source: Pablo)
(Source: Pablo)(Pablo)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thousands of dollars worth of new copper wiring was stolen in an alley Monday night.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), CenturyLink crews had been working in the alley and left for the night when the theft occurred.

RPD said it happened in the alley behind the 900 block of North Broadway Avenue.

A CenturyLink internet service outage was reported around 8:15 p.m. Monday night.

Investigators believe that is when the copper wire was cut out.

The stolen copper wiring was worth about $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

With having 35 available beds that were occupied every single night, and the longest weight...
Connections Shelter seeing uptick in homelessness in the area
The Lund Center is Phase II in their Phase III plan in updating their buildings and environment
Gustavus Adolphus College celebrating recent opening of Lund Center
FILE - This booking photo of Jordan David Lindeman was taken in 2021 and provided by the Le...
Le Sueur County authorities ask for public’s help locating man wanted on 2 felony charges
Two kayakers in Renville County have uncovered human remains dating back to before the Common...
Authorities uncover nearly 8,000-year-old remains in Renville County
The Seven Mile Creek Park closes one of its roads due to flooding in Nicollet County.
Seven Mile Creek Park road closed