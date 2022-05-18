UPDATE: Suspected gunman dead, woman and baby shot inside Plaza Azteca

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

UPDATE 6 PM:

Fargo Police have identified the suspected shooter as Malik Lamar Gill, 24, from Moorhead.

They say the adult female victim was last reported to be in critical condition at a local healthcare facility. The infant is in stable condition and under medical care at this time with injuries to the left hand and thigh.

According to court records, Gill’s criminal record in the area dates back to 2016, when he was 18 years old. In September 2016, he was convicted of a gross misdemeanor for criminal sexual conduct- nonconsensual sexual contact.

The records show he faced several charges in North Dakota between 2019-2021 regarding speeding, not having a driver’s license and a DUI.

In May 2020, according to court records, he was convicted of felony assault with dangerous weapon in Moorhead; and 2 months ago, in March 2022, he was convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence-bodily injury.

UPDATE 5 PM:

The Clay County Sheriff confirms the suspected gunman, a 24-year-old Fargo man, has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Witnesses say the man suspected in the shooting was found in the area of 230th St S & 40 Ave S near Silver Lake, between Rollag and Hawley, after crashing a stolen vehicle. Police say a chase began after there was a report of a stolen vehicle blocks away from the shooting. The witness in the Silver Lake area says, as of 5 PM, police told them it’s safe to come out of their homes. The vehicle believed to be stolen remains in a ditch. The area is still considered an active scene.

UPDATE:

Police say a man entered Plaza Azteca Wednesday afternoon and shot a 23-year-old woman and her 8-month-old infant with a handgun. Chief David Zibolski says the woman was carrying the baby as she was being shot at.

The woman is said to be in surgery, in critical but stable condition. The baby is also in stable condition after being shot in the hand and thigh.

Police say the man shot at the woman inside the restaurant. Multiple shots were fired both inside and outside as she tried to escape. Chief Zibolski says the suspect and victims know each other.

A short time later, police got a report of a stolen vehicle at 4100 66th Street South. They located the suspect’s vehicle at that address and sent the description of the stolen vehicle to other law enforcement agencies in the area.

The vehicle was spotted in Clay County, Minnesota, where officers initiated a pursuit. The suspect crashed and officers are being cautious to approach the vehicle. Chief Zibolski says he believes the suspect has been detained, but SWAT is being called in as a precaution, as it’s believed the man may still be armed.

Police say the suspect is a 24-year-old Fargo man.

Several people were inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting. Police say they have surveillance video and have interviewed all witnesses who were still in the business when they arrived.

Plaza Azteca is closed until further notice.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Just before 2:00 p.m. officers raced to the scene of a reported shooting at Plaza Azteca at 5505 28th Ave. S. in Fargo. Our reporter at the scene says employees were being escorted out of the restaurant and the parking lot of an apartment building is being taped off by police.

Families of students at Independence, Freedom, Liberty, and Sheyenne were notified of a lockdown in place while the threat remains active. West Fargo Police says, “until the Police Department can establish a perimeter around the scene, we have been advised to keep all students and staff indoors. This does mean that elementary buses may be late. We will keep you updated as additional information is provided to us by the Police Department.”

