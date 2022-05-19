Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

1 dead in shooting at Tenn. university during high school graduation

Police confirmed the death of one person in the shooting at Middle Tennessee State University...
Police confirmed the death of one person in the shooting at Middle Tennessee State University during the Riverdale High School graduation at Murphy Center. They also said another was injured in the incident and is now in critical condition.(Source: Gray News)
By Mary Alice Royse and Gray News staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials confirmed the shooting of two people during a high school graduation on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University.

Police confirmed the death of one person in the shooting Wednesday night during the Riverdale High School graduation at Murphy Center. They also said another was injured in the incident and is now in critical condition.

Investigators said the two people were shot near the tennis courts. It is unknown at this time whether either victim was a student, WSMV reports.

“Tonight’s shooting is a tragedy for our community. We mourn with the family who lost a loved one and the family of the person injured,” police officials said.

Rutherford County Schools District Public Information Officer James Evans said Riverdale High School would be closed tomorrow as a safety measure.

Authorities said there are no suspects that have been identified at this time.

If you see any suspicious activity, officials ask that you report it to MTSU Police at (615) 898-2424.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

Thomas Lane has pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree...
Ex-Minneapolis police officer takes plea deal in George Floyd killing
The U.S. Soccer Federation reached milestone agreements to pay its men's and women's teams...
US Soccer reaches historic equal pay agreement
A 2020 Sample Ballot from O'Brien County, Iowa.
Early voting begins May 18 for Iowa’s June 7 primary
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave