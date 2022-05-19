Your Photos
After 103-mph chase, tips help Iowa authorities catch suspects who fled from crash, stole bicycles

Multiple K9 units, drone team deployed in search
(WCAX)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Three men were arrested Wednesday morning after authorities said they fled from a vehicle that crashed near a home following a high-speed pursuit on Highway 34 hours earlier.

According to a release from the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to pull over a Gray Nissan Maxima driving 103 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday. Glenwood Police officers joined the pursuit after the vehicle traveled into the city, driving recklessly before crashing at a residence near 6th and Grove streets.

At that point, three of the five occupants of the vehicle ran off, the report states. A Glenwood Police officer was able to use a Taser on one of them and take him into custody, but the other two eluded capture.

A perimeter was established, and K9 units from both law enforcement agencies as well as Fremont County were deployed to search for the two others. The Mills County drone team and Iowa State Patrol also participated in the search, and authorities made a plea via a local Facebook group to help find the other two who fled the scene.

Not long after the post was made, authorities said a caller reported someone matching the description of one of the wanted men had been seen riding a bicycle near 195th Street and Highway 34. Law enforcement were able to detain the suspect at that location, the report states.

“The subject denied being involved, but was soaking wet with water and mud,” the release states.

Law enforcement found a Facebook post about a bicycle stolen from somewhere in Glenwood and then received a call about a man riding a bicycle matching the description of the other man who ran from the crash, saying he had been spotted in a neighborhood in the northwest part of town. Another resident helped police narrow down his location, and he was arrested following a short foot pursuit, the report states.

Hassan Mohamed, Zouberou Issifou, and Nauk Pal were taken into custody. Mohamed is facing charges of felony elusion of authorities, interference with official acts, reckless driving, and theft; and was given multiple driving citations. Issifou and Pal were also charged with interference with official acts.

The two others who stayed with the vehicle were released without charges, authorities said.

