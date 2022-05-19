Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Biden to meet with Finland, Sweden leaders amid NATO bid

Russia's invasion of Ukraine shifted public opinion toward joining NATO. (Source: CNN/AFPTV)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - President Joe Biden is set to meet with Finland President Sauli Niinistö and Sweden Prime minister Magdalena Andersson Thursday in Washington.

It’s a show of support by the U.S. after the two European nations applied for NATO membership.

Their applications were a response to Russia’s war on Ukraine, which sparked security concerns across the region.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson talks during the parliamentary debate on the Swedish...
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson talks during the parliamentary debate on the Swedish application for NATO membership, in Stockholm, Monday, May 16, 2022. Finland and Sweden have applied to join NATO over Russia’s war in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already made clear that there would be consequences if the two Nordic countries join.(Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP)

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the meeting will allow the three nations to “coordinate on the path forward.”

Sullivan noted the vast significance of two nations with a long tradition of neutrality choosing to join the world’s most powerful defensive alliance.

The three leaders are expected to speak in front of the press Thursday at the white house.

All 30 NATO members must give unanimous approval for a country to be accepted into the alliance.

Right now, Turkey is expressing opposition, but Sullivan said he’s “confident” the applications for NATO membership will be approved.

Helsinki’s civil defense shelters can shelter the whole population if needed. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

Police in Utah closed a highway to allow a bear to safely cross. (EPHRAIM CITY POLICE)
WATCH: Police close highway so bear can safely cross
Police in Utah closed a highway to allow a bear to safely cross. (EPHRAIM CITY POLICE)
WATCH: Police close highway so bear can safely cross
Wildfires are burning across the country.
Wildfires burning across country
The baby's middle name is Sky.
Flight attendant helps deliver baby midflight