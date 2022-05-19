Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Blue Earth County Library opens patio area

The Blue Earth County Library has opened up its outdoor patio area for patrons.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Library has opened up its outdoor patio area for patrons.

The patio is right next to the library’s E door and is in range of the library’s free Wi-Fi.

The project began development amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is now open for use.

The library will host a grand opening celebration complete with live music on June 11.

The patio finished construction in late fall of last year, but warm weather means that guests can finally enjoy the outdoors.

”So we’ve been kind of scheming it up for a while, and then covid, the pandemic, really increased our need for some outdoor space, so people could social distance and, like I said, use the free Wi-Fi,” said Kelly McBride of the Blue Earth County Library.

The library is also due to begin work on an outdoor kids’ area that is due to open this July.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

Blue Earth County Library opens patio area
Saint Peter’s Malz receives Golden Apple Award
Saint Peter’s Malz receives Golden Apple Award
Saint Peter’s Malz receives Golden Apple Award
With having 35 available beds that were occupied every single night, and the longest weight...
Connections Shelter seeing uptick in homelessness in the area