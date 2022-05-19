Blue Earth County Library opens patio area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Library has opened up its outdoor patio area for patrons.

The patio is right next to the library’s E door and is in range of the library’s free Wi-Fi.

The project began development amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is now open for use.

The library will host a grand opening celebration complete with live music on June 11.

The patio finished construction in late fall of last year, but warm weather means that guests can finally enjoy the outdoors.

”So we’ve been kind of scheming it up for a while, and then covid, the pandemic, really increased our need for some outdoor space, so people could social distance and, like I said, use the free Wi-Fi,” said Kelly McBride of the Blue Earth County Library.

The library is also due to begin work on an outdoor kids’ area that is due to open this July.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.