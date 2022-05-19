Your Photos
Central Michigan’s top scorer Molly Davis transfers to Iowa

The University of Iowa women's basketball team huddles during a game against the Creighton Blue Jays on Sunday, March 20, 2022.(Chelsie Brown/KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - All-Mid-American Conference first-team pick Molly Davis of Central Michigan is transferring to Iowa. That word from Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder.

The 5-foot-7 guard from Midland, Michigan, was a three-year starter for the Chippewas and led the team last season with 18.6 points and 4.7 assists per game. She has scored at least 10 points in 67 games, including a career-high 33 points against Ohio in the 2021 MAC Tournament semifinals.

Davis will have two season of eligibility because of the COVID-19 bonus year.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

