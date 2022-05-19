Your Photos
Chabad of Southern Minnesota hosts barbecue for Jewish Holiday Lag BaOmer

Rochester
Rochester(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester’s Orthodox Jewish community celebrated the holiday of Lag BaOmer with a community-wide barbecue on Wednesday.

Lag BaOmer is the 33rd day in the Jewish calendar between Passover and Shavuot, which is the celebration of the harvest.

Two important things happened on this holiday: one of the original rabbis who helped developed the kabbalah passed away, and the holiday also marks the end of a plague 2,000 years ago.

“All over Israel, there are various cities where they build a bonfire. Fire symbolizing, representing the Torah and Jewish observance, the flame that never dies,” said Shloime Greene, the Chabad Rabbi.

In addition to the bonfire and the barbecue, many children were at the event, and got a chance to roast marshmallows and play in a mini-bouncing castle.

