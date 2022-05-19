Your Photos
CityArt kicks off it’s 2022 walking sculpture tour

By Marissa Voss
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Crews will be installing 31 new pieces throughout Mankato and North Mankato downtown areas which are nearly $400,000 worth of art altogether.

For the first time ever, they will be hosting various events on Saturday to make it an all encompassing event.

Events include the bookmark design contest, tables from Dino’s Pizza and Blue Earth County Library and tours of the renovated Masonic Hall.

The presenting sponsor for the unveiling is the recently established Marian Anderson Fund of the Mankato Area Foundation.

”I think we have about 21 sculptures who will actually be in town for the weekend and many of them will be around their sculptures. So, that will be fun for community members to get the opportunity to talk to them,” CityArt chair person Tami Paulsen said.

Sculptures will go in at 6 a.m., but the festivities start at 9 and go until 11 a.m.

