Cleveland students show appreciation to town’s first responders

CLEVELAND, Minn. (KEYC) — The Cleveland Fire and Rescue Department was greeted with a surprise Wednesday morning.

Brady Hahn, a teacher at Cleveland Public School, received a note from another teacher telling him to go to the fire station at 1 p.m.

Hahn, who is a volunteer firefighter for the city, arrived at the station and was greeted by students with signs thanking firefighters for their service.

The driveway was covered in chalk art filled with thank-yous, drawings of fire trucks and firefighters.

The students were inspired to show their appreciation during National EMS Week.

