Domeier makes an impact on the field, court, and diamond for St. Mary’s

“He’s got that charisma about him where people like to follow what he’s doing and pays attention to what he’s doing, when they’re watching, he knows people are watching him and he does things the right way,” St. Mary’s Baseball Coach Bruce Woitas said.

This spring, the senior is leading by example and is currently hitting .413 in the number-three spot with 18 RBIs in 46 at-bats.

“He’s just a good disciplined hitter. He doesn’t swing at a lot of bad pitches and he understands the strike zone and where to hit the ball and that’s what he looks to focus on,” Woitas explained. “He’s a contact hitter, he’s putting the ball in play a majority of the time and that’s what you got to have. All around, just a good way of understanding the game of baseball.”

Last year, Domeier was the Knights’ top pitcher before sustaining an injury in the fall that now limits him to left field and first base. But, regardless of Domeier’s positioning, the senior’s baseball IQ bleeds into all areas of the field.

“I’ve always been a competitive guy. I just like the competitive nature of all sports,” Domeier said. “Whatever it is, I like to have fun. I like to watch them and I like to have fun playing them.”

As much fun as Domeier has competing on the field, court, or diamond, it’s just as fun watching him. This past basketball season, Domeier led the Knights to a section championship.

“There’s been times, even this year after indoor practice, he’s like ‘Can I stay in the gym a little bit and work on basketball?’ and [I respond with] ‘Yeah, you bet; that’s what we’re here for, to help [these kids] improve.’ He’s an athlete that understands the importance of taking time to develop his skills and he puts in that extra time, it isn’t just during the season, he’s putting that time in out of the season as well,” Woitas said.

The hard work Domeier put in has paid off, with the senior talents to the next level to join the Bethany Lutheran College men’s basketball team next year, where he will be reunited with a familiar face.

“The coaches are really nice. I played for assistant coach Brandon Polesky, he was my AAU coach and he’s from Sleepy Eye, so I knew who he was right away,” Domeier said. “I watched him as a little kid play sports. He was my 17U coach for MN Rise. We talked and talked. Some of my teammates are going there too. That school is a great school, nice and small, close to town.”

Domeier’s well-rounded approach and impact are why the senior is our Scheels Prep Athlete of the Week.

