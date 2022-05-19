Your Photos
Duluth FC remains undefeated with a dominating win over the Twin Stars

By Alexis Bass
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Rain or shine the Duluth FC Bluegreens took the pitch on Wednesday night against the Minnesota Twin Stars. Duluth FC in just their second home game of the season, but with an undefeated record.

In the 24th minute it was UW-Superior’s leading scorer who got the scoring going, Blake Perry giving Duluth FC the early 1-0 lead.

Then just ten minutes later, Sam Thorton found the corner of the twine for the second goal of the night.

The Bluegreens continued to tack on some more, Blake Perry scored his second and Santiago Erazo followed suit capping off the scoring in the first half for goal number 4.

Duluth FC finds the net one more time in the second half, winning 5-0 over the Minnesota Twin Stars.

They remain perfect on the season at 3-0 and have yet to allow a goal this season.

