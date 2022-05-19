Your Photos
Fairmont woman injured in crash on Highway 169, 68

A Fairmont woman is injured in a crash at the intersection of Highways 68 & 169 just outside...
A Fairmont woman is injured in a crash at the intersection of Highways 68 & 169 just outside Mankato this morning.(MGN)
By Tony Peregrin
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Fairmont woman is injured in a crash at the intersection of Highways 68 & 169 just outside Mankato this morning.

The crash happened just before 10:15 this morning when a car driven by 75 year old Karen Flesner of Fairmont was crossing from Highway 68 to 169 when it was hit by a southbound car driven by a 22 year old Cloquet women. She was not injured.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Flesner sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Mankato hospital.

Highway 169 was reduced to one lane for Southbound traffic as Blue Earth County Sheriff Deputies directed drivers around the crash site.

Highways 169 and 68 are currently being used as the detour for Highway 14, which is under construction between Nicollet and New Ulm.

